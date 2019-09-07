WINTER HAVEN — The All Saints Academy Saints raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back, defeating visiting First Academy (Leesburg) 31-0 to improve to 2-0.
Quarterback Luke Greenman led the way for the Saints, tossing three touchdowns and running for a fourth. Greenman passed for 193 yards, completing 15-of-27 pass attempts, and ran for 119 more.
Mason Barker, Will Garcia and Riley Kelton were all on the receiving end of touchdown passes from Greenman.
On defense, Tyson Gurnsey had a team-high nine tackles.
All Saints will be at home again next week, hosting Shorecrest Prep.
