WINTER HAVEN — The All Saints Academy Saints raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back, defeating visiting First Academy (Leesburg) 31-0 to improve to 2-0.

Quarterback Luke Greenman led the way for the Saints, tossing three touchdowns and running for a fourth. Greenman passed for 193 yards, completing 15-of-27 pass attempts, and ran for 119 more.

Mason Barker, Will Garcia and Riley Kelton were all on the receiving end of touchdown passes from Greenman.

On defense, Tyson Gurnsey had a team-high nine tackles.

All Saints will be at home again next week, hosting Shorecrest Prep.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments