AUBURNDALE — Two teams entered last week’s game in Auburndale with 3-1 records, but it was the host Bloodhounds who exited the showdown with a fourth victory of the 2019 season.

Auburndale Homecoming Queen and King

Catherine Bryan and Norman Babers were named Auburndale High’s Homecoming Queen and King during halftime.

Auburndale (4-1) led 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 early in the third quarter en route to a decisive 35-6 victory over visiting Bartow (3-2).

Under new coach Kyle Sasser, Auburndale is 4-1 for the first time since 2014.

