AUBURNDALE — Two teams entered last week’s game in Auburndale with 3-1 records, but it was the host Bloodhounds who exited the showdown with a fourth victory of the 2019 season.
Auburndale (4-1) led 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 early in the third quarter en route to a decisive 35-6 victory over visiting Bartow (3-2).
The game was the Homecoming Game for the Bloodhounds. Catherine Bryan and Norman Babers were named Auburndale High’s Homecoming Queen and King during halftime.
Under new coach Kyle Sasser, Auburndale is 4-1 for the first time since 2014.
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
