ORANGE COUNTY — The Bartow Yellow Jackets were among the four Polk County teams that competed in the Metro vs. Florida Challenge at Apopka High last week to open the boys basketball season.
Just before the Yellow Jackets took the court on Friday, Nov. 29, Auburndale won an exciting matchup with Winter Garden’s West Orange High, 66-63. Lake Wales competed the next day, Nov. 30, and defeated Orlando’s East River High 72-52. Santa Fe Catholic, out of Lakeland, also competed in the event, defeating host Apopka 57-49 on Nov. 27.
The annual event pits teams from Orange County’s Metro Conference against teams from neighboring counties and around the state.
As for Bartow (2-0), the Yellow Jackets took on Orlando's Olympia High and won 73-62.
Bartow trailed 26-7 at the end of the first quarter. Despite that, the Yellow Jackets battled back and outscored the Titans 25-11 in the second quarter and 22-8 in the third quarter, dramatically shifting the momentum back in their favor.
Bartow's Walter Clayton led all scorers with 25 points. Julian Fletcher had 20 points for Olympia. Yellow Jackets junior Daithan Davis had 10 rebounds.
Bartow hosts Santa Fe Catholic on Thursday, Dec. 5, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
