BARTOW — The city of Bartow held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Un-Parade March 15, with the annual march making its way and ending at the monthly “Friday Fest” outdoor downtown party.

The Un-Parade traces its roots back more than 30 years ago. While St. Patrick’s Day has evolved over hundreds of years into a holiday with a bit of a party atmosphere, it was started to honor Saint Patrick, a fifth-century Christian missionary and bishop in Ireland — known as the “Apostle of Ireland,” he is the primary patron saint of Ireland.

Over the years, the event in Bartow has grown to include the Rose of Tralee, Paddy O’Pigg, the Citrus Cinderellas, the Floral Lakes Golf Cart Brigade, Samhara Dancers and the Big Arsh Potater Queens (and King) — just to name a few.

This year’s edition of the parade included a handful of vehicles that also appeared at SYFY Bartow, which was held downtown last month.

