BARTOW — The Bartow Yellow Jackets improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 20-6 victory over Liberty High Oct. 11.
The game was Bartow’s homecoming game and an enthusiastic crowd clad in blue-and-orange turned out to cheer on the Yellow Jackets.
Bartow will look to continue its bounce-back season with a road district game at Poinciana Oct. 18.
———
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
