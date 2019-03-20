HAINES CITY — The weather was good and the chili was tasty at the Haines City Rotary Club’s “Chili on the Ridge - Chili Cook-Off and Car Show” March 9.
The annual event took place that day at Lake Eva Park.
Teams competing in the chili cook-off competed and were judged with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place, as well as a “People’s Choice” award.
The festivities also included a beer tent, food vendors, a live band and more.
