BARTOW — Bartow kicked off trick-or-treating a week early with the 77th annual Crickette Club Parade and Carnival October 24.
Hundreds of ghosts, goblins and witches — along with a few unicorns and dinosaurs, for good measure — lined Main Street and South Broadway Avenue as floats, businesses and even government officials got dressed up to celebrate the spooky kick-off to the holiday season.
Attendees lined the streets up to three or four rows deep to watch the parade, which included cartoon characters from Bartow's Sci-Fi cosplay community, a Ghostbusters' station wagon and at least a half-dozen creepy golf carts dragging cobwebs in their wake.
The parade, instituted by the Bartow Crickettes in 1942, has been an annual occurrence in the county seat and each fall draws families from the downtown area south to Mosaic Park, where a huge carnival awaits.
Bartow Crickettes is a club whose members are area women involved in business and the community.
The carnival at the parade’s end featured activities such as laser tag, dodgeball, a bungee trampoline, a rock wall and a bounce house.
There was also a pumpkin hunt and a costume contest, not to mention food trucks and vendors of all sorts.
Proceeds are earmarked for Bartow area Girl Scouting, as well as other civic and youth-related activities.
