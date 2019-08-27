LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales Highlanders (1-0) have a home game against Ridge Community Bolts (1-0) Friday night.
In the first game of the season Aug. 23, Lake Wales beat Kathleen High 57-7.
The Highlanders scored on every drive of the first half, on their way to the decisive victory.
Quarterback Eric Williams threw for three touchdowns and ran one in himself toward the end of the first half. Running back Johnny Richardson scored two touchdowns in the first half. Wide receiver Norman Love caught two first half touchdowns and Garrett Reynolds caught a touchdown. Terrell Parker also had some nice plays, including a first half interception.
