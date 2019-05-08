WINTER HAVEN — Paws were in patrol in downtown Winter Haven this past Friday, May 3, as Main Street Winter Haven hosted its “Bark in the Park” event.
The event featured food, vendors, music and — of course — plenty of canine companions. Show dog demonstrations took place, as well as a wiener dog race. Dogs were also available for adoption on-site.
The paw-some event came days after the news that Main Street Winter Haven had been named “Program of the Month” by Florida Main Street — the statewide governing body of the organization.
Main Street Winter Haven is one of over 45 communities across the state dedicated to economic development and historic preservation of their downtown.
