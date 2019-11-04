WINTER HAVEN — The Polk State men's basketball team opened the 2019-2020 regular season with an emphatic win, topping its guests from Advance Prep Academy 101-67 Nov. 1 at the college's Winter Haven campus.
Five Eagles (1-0) scored in double-figures, led by 31 points from Tekorian "TK" Smith. Smith also chipped in five rebounds and four assists in the win.
Joining Smith in double-figures were Kerry Richardson, who had 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Malcom Stevenson, who tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists; Tommie Lewis, who had 11 points and six rebounds; and Clarence Jackson, whose 10 points and 10 rebounds gave him a double-double.
Polk State returns to action Monday, Nov. 4 at home against Warner University JV at 7 p.m.
—————
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.