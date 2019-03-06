BARTOW – Visitors from all around Central Florida and beyond descended on downtown Bartow last weekend for the 48th Annual Bloomin’ Arts Festival.
Sponsored by Frost Van den Boom, P.A., for the 28th year, the event also featured a bicycle race, quilt show at the History Center, a Corvette and car show and a children’s tent.
One of the top events of the year in Bartow, it draws up to 20,000 people to Broadway, Central and Wilson avenues. The festival is organized by the Bartow Art Guild, the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Bartow.
