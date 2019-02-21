Thousands of people converged on downtown Bartow on Saturday, Feb. 16, for the Fifth Annual SYFY Bartow festival.
Sean Serdynski and his wife, Laura, organized and hosted the event. The couple, which also owns Main Street Comics & Memorabilia in Bartow, hosted DC Comics illustrator George Lowe for autographs.
More than 150 vendors lined Main Street throughout the day and there were multiple stages for music performances, a large car show and plenty of great food and weather.
Many attendees showed up in costume. The theme this year was steampunk.
