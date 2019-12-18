Hundreds of area children got a chance to play in 70 tons of snow at the City of Winter Haven’s 2019 Snow Central event at Chain of Lakes Complex Dec. 13.
The festivities included a snow slide, opportunities for pictures with Santa, a myriad of food trucks and plenty of Christmas lights.
