WINTER HAVEN — What a difference a healthy roster can make.

The Winter Haven football team got back several players from injury and earned its first win of the season Sept. 13, defeating visiting Liberty High 34-0.

The Blue Devils (1-2) scored 24 points in the second quarter and led 31-0 at halftime.

Tyrece Anglin, Montarious Elder and Jakobe Lane scored touchdowns for Winter Haven. Dominic Simoens made a 32-yard field goal and Josh Celiscar led the way in forcing an early safety.

After an offseason that saw several players transfer from the program and a slow start to the regular season, veteran head coach Charlie Tate was happy for his team to come away with a decisive victory.

“It’s nice to get a win — the kids have worked hard,” Tate said. “To start the way we started, to have kids (transfer to) wherever they are, these kids hung in there. It was a heck of a night.”

