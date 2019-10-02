WINTER HAVEN — It's Homecoming Week at Winter Haven High School and on Wednesday the Blue Devils strolled the streets through town.
The Winter Haven High Homecoming Parade and Festival began at Denison Stadium, where the Blue Devils play their home games, rolled through downtown along 3rd Street and ended up at MLK Park at Lake Silver.
Winter Haven High will host nearby rival Auburndale for its Homecoming Game Oct. 4 and the students will end the week with the Winter Haven High Homecoming Dance on Oct. 5.
The theme for this year's homecoming festivities is "A Night Around the World."
