WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven High Blue Devils hosted and defeated the Bartow High Yellow Jackets 3-0 in straight sets Sept. 26 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18).
With the win the Blue Devils improved to 15-5 on the season, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 10-12.
Becca Mack led Winter Haven with 15 kills and 11 assists, while freshman Tori Martin had a game-high 12 assists and Vanieliz Henriquez had 23 digs.
Chloe Maxwell had six kills and 12 digs for Bartow.
Winter Haven will be home again Oct. 3 when it hosts Harmony High.
Bartow returns home to host Sebring High Oct. 3, also.
———
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
