HAINES CITY – Haines City is going hog wild with its popular annual event.

The 37th Annual Pig Roast and Political Rally will be held Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Eva Banquet Hall. Most of the 300 tickets have been sold, but those remaining will be available until the day before the event — or until they are sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door.

“The Pig Roast has turned out to be a good time to network, meet the candidates face-to-face and enjoy good food and good music,” said Lana Stripling, executive director for the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the Steel Horse Band — a country and rock music band — will give attendees something to dance to. John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering will provide the food and drinks.

Because this is an off-year for elections, only four candidates are on the agenda to attend. For comparison, there were 60 last year.

Josie Tomkow, Chris Cause, Fred Hawkins, Jr. and Debbie Hannifan will be in attendance and each will speak briefly.

Tomkow is a Republican member of the Florida Legislature representing the state’s 39th House district, which includes parts of Osceola and Polk. She is challenged by Cause, a Democrat.

Hawkins is an Osceola County Commissioner and is a Republican running for Florida House District 42, which covers much of Osceola County — though it does not include most of Kissimmee — plus a sliver of Polk County. Hannifan is the Supervisor of Elections challenger.

Staff for the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce expressed their desire to thank the sponsors of the event, making the opportunity possible.

Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, call the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce at (863) 422-3751.

