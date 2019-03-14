The Haines City Police Department is asking for aid from the public after two suspects held up a Family Dollar and fired a shot while employees and customers were present.
According to a statement from HCPD, the robbery took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Family Dollar located at 1683 E. Hinson Ave. Two men who were covered from head to toe in black clothing, while also wearing gloves, are accused of taking an unspecified amount of money from the register. The suspects were unsuccessful in an attempt to access the safe at the location.
During the course of the crime, one of the suspects fired a shot from a handgun into the ceiling.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at (863) 421-3636 or, to be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.