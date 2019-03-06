BARTOW — When Tom Deardorff, the executive director for the Polk Transportation Planning Organization, addressed the community at a public forum last month, he said that officials are looking at any number of ways of improving congestion and transportation in Polk County — including high-speed rail.
“That may be one of the solutions to the travel demand that is forecasted,” Deardorff said, specifically referencing the Brightline high-speed rail system now operating in the Miami area.
Currently, Brightline is operating in South Florida, with stations open in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach — but that is just the beginning for the privately-owned enterprise.
Phase Two of the Brightline project will connect the Miami stations with Orlando, at a transportation hub being constructed as part of Orlando International Airport. That project is expected to begin construction within the next month or so.
Phase Three will connect Orlando with Tampa, and therein lies the opportunity for Polk County.
“Our first mission is just to get to Tampa — but then we would look to have stops between the Orlando Airport and Tampa,” explained Bob O’Malley, a representative for Brightline, to the Polk TPO Board Feb. 14. “With the growth of Polk County, at some point, the market is going to demand and warrant a stop somewhere here. It’ll be a market-based decision, but we will work very closely with local government for feedback and advice on where it should go.”
While official decisions on the matter are years off, Lakeland was preliminarily discussed at the meeting as a possible destination for a station in Polk County, as was the area near Florida Polytechnic University.
O’Malley said that Brightline officials have had preliminary discussions with Citrus Connection officials in Polk, and that connectivity will be a factor in deciding a potential Polk location.
“That type of connectivity will factor into our site selection — we’re not going to make our decision in a vacuum,” he said.
TPO board members inquired about the possibility of multiple stops in Polk, but for now at least, the idea seems to be a non-starter. As O’Malley explained, the selling point for the service is its speed, and the more stops Brightline adds, the more it compromises its ability to deliver upon that.
“Every time you add a stop, you impact the service,” he said.
And while families in Polk can daydream about one day being able to catch a train to South Beach, it perhaps is the reverse of that which could have the biggest economic impact on the area — with destinations such as Legoland Florida and Bok Tower looming as legs of a Central Florida vacation for families from South Florida. “There is a lot of excitement in South Florida to be able to come up to (Central Florida) for the weekend,” O’Malley said.
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
