POLK COUNTY – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lakeland and Mulberry merged with the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Clubs of Winter Haven, Lake Wales and Haines City March 1.
The organization was renamed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County.
In addition to the merger, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County board of directors want to introduce their new chief executive officer, Stephen Giordano who was hired Jan. 7. Longtime executive directors for the two former organizations, Curtis Reddick and Rex Perry will remain with the organization.
The merged organization will be led by a new board of directors consisting of representatives from the two former organizations. Six/Ten, LLC President Kerry Wilson will co-chair the new board with Snellings Walters Insurance Agency Director of Florida Operations Chris Asbill.
“As the challenges to our kids continue to grow, both boards knew it was time to transform how we serve those children and to take our performance to another level,” Wilson said.
Asbill said the merger will allow the board to serve the community on a larger scale.
“We could continue operating as two separate organizations, limited by our resources and reach,” Asbill said. “Or, we could join forces to transform the lives of young people across our entire community on a much larger scale.”
Giordano has previously worked for Macy’s, Kane’s Furniture, The Room Place, and most recently, Metro Mattress in upstate New York.
“In five years, I see the Boys and Girls Club as a leading advocate for the youth of Polk County,” Giordano said. “We intend to upgrade our facilities and enhance staff training in order to give kids an even safer place to feed their minds, bodies and spirits.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County currently serves more than 1,900 children and teens, with a daily attendance average of more than 750.
