AUBURNDALE – World War II pilot trainer and Polk County aviation icon Lon Edward Cooper died March 8 at the age of 97.
Cooper’s life was celebrated March 12 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale and, afterward, three area pilots saluted him — fittingly — through the air with a flyby.
"When aviators pass, we don’t say they die — we say they went west,” said Rob “Waldo” Lock, the owner of Waldo Wright’s Flying Service.
First Missionary Baptist Church Pastor David Price said Lon Cooper was a faithful servant of God, but was probably best known to his friends as a World War II pilot trainer and a general avionics icon. Cooper’s life reflected decades of American history.
Cooper came of age during the Great Depression, a time when many Americans were more worried about feeding their children than going to war. Lon Cooper thought otherwise, however, and volunteered to join the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot, though he was turned down due to childhood asthma.
In 1939, there were not many active duty U.S. Army Air Corp pilots, so Congress passed into law a program where the federal government subsidized private flight schools and standardized flight training. By Dec. 7, 1941, the federal government needed plenty of people such as Cooper, and so he went through the vigorous process of becoming a certified civilian flight trainer.
On April 25, 1943, Cooper arrived as a certified civilian trainer at airfield for Lodwick School of Aeronautics in Lakeland, where Tigertown is located now. Later that year, he married the love of his life – Dorothy “Dot” Bradford.
“Our honeymoon was spent looking for a home in Lakeland,” Cooper recalled during a 2013 interview with biographer John Stemple, of www.militaryaviationchronicles. com .
Stemple said the school’s airfield was owned by the late Al Lodwick, who also owed a school in Avon Park specializing in teaching Boeing B17 Flying Fortress crews. That field was located at what is now the Avon Park Bombing Range.
The sky over Polk County was full of military planes around that time, as Bartow Army Air Field, now Bartow Air Base, was also being used to train P-51 “Mustang” pilots.
Between 1944 and 1945, civilian pilots like Lon Cooper helped train 8,825 military pilots at Lodwick. After retiring from flight training, Cooper went on to start a family stereo business, a family lawn care business and eventually earned a role as deacon at First Missionary Baptist Church.
“His long and productive life made a difference,” David Price, the senior pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale, said.
Lon Cooper learned how to fly in St. Petersburg using old Boeing Stearman biplanes.
During his 90th birthday celebration, Lon was invited to fly a Stearman owned by Rob Lock at Fantasy of Flight. That day Lon donated his old flight manuals so that current day Stearman pilots could train the same way he did.
“(Lon) was there when it mattered,” Lock said.
On his 90th birthday Mr. Cooper also donated a copy of the Certificate of Achievement used to reward World War II-era pilots after completing flight training. Lock started handing out the same certificates to Stearman biplane pilots who completed flight training at his flight school at the Winter Haven Regional Airport.
Last year, at age 96, Cooper flew a Stearman for the last time with Lock, taking off at Winter Haven Regional Airport and flying over the Chain of Lakes City for a bit. Lock said he never had to take over control and that the 96-year-old Cooper basically flew solo.
Lock helped to organize the flyby after Cooper’s memorial service last week. The three Stearman pilots who volunteered were A.J. Jackson of Bartow, Greg Gibson of Lakeland and Roger Brown of Fort Pierce.
Lon Cooper is survived by children – Barbara Puffer, Susan Mains, John Cooper and James Cooper – as well as his four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
