Polk County’s Board of County Commissioners has started negotiating with a local landowner to buy some 30 acres of property on which to build a new government center to serve the rapidly developing northeast portion of the county.
The new 20,000-square-foot center, expected to cost about $20 million, could wind up just over two miles from the U.S. 17/92 intersection with U.S. 27, east of Lake Alfred.
County commissioners recently received proposals from two land owners, one in Lake Alfred and the other in Auburndale, that had enough land for the new center. Each proposal offered about 40 acres or so, and the Board of County Commissioners opted last week to begin negotiating with the Gapway Groves Corporation for 30 acres on the Lake Alfred site.
Commissioners were told the Lake Alfred site already had utilities in place and would provide ample space for the new building and parking — potentially enough space to include a new Polk Tax Collector’s office, with enough land for the office to provide driver licensing testing, in addition.
Polk County Tax Collector Joe Tedder told the board at an agenda review session that his needs could be met with either site, but he didn’t say exactly how much of the site his office would require. He did say he preferred a facility with about 17,000 square feet of space, as well as land for the driving course.
Tedder also told the commission he didn’t have more details at this point, but that he would be back to the board soon with a proposal that would also include the potential of the county board picking up the tab for his new building initially. Tedder said his presentation would include an outline of a payback plan.
“Whatever you build for us, I believe we can pay back in 10 years,” Tedder explained, adding that his office had annually refunded money to the county, so payback would not be problematic.
Tedder further told commissioners that, presently, his driver license examiners are forced to take novice or unlicensed drivers onto or across heavily traveled U.S. 27 for testing, which he maintained was “unsafe.”
Commissioners agreed unanimously at the most recent formal board meeting to proceed with negotiations that would likely result in a purchase price of about $3 million for the 30 acres. Six acres of the parcel off Logan Boulevard and U.S. 17/92 is a drainage pond, leaving the county 24 acres on which to build, County Real Estate manager Wade Allen said.
“I’m surprised at the cost,” said Commissioner John Hall. “We didn’t pay that much for land off (County Road ) 540, and we got 218 acres.”
The land Hall was referring to is the property that houses the Polk Sheriff’s Office complex, near Winter Haven.
Commission chairman George Lindsey said that even though the property was expected to cost more than originally planned, “We’re not talking about a today facility, we’re talking about a 20 years facility.”
When negotiations would be completed was not outlined at either the agenda review meeting or the official board session on Tuesday. Should the county fail to reach a purchase price with Gapway Groves, it could take another look at the Auburndale property, which is owned by Charlotte Avenue Auburndale LLC.
In other financial matters, the board learned it would be receiving $418,000 in federal FEMA grant funds to pay for emergency generators for six lift stations in the east county. The county will have to fork over a 25-percent match for those funds, which will come from already programmed utilities capital improvement money, explained Deputy County Manager Bill Beasley.
The FEMA funds are grants generated by Hurricane Irma some two years ago. When the hurricane struck, county utility workers were forced to move portable generators around the county to keep the stations operating, utility personnel said.
Beasley also said that there were another six FEMA grant requests pending that would provide generators for 17 more lift stations scattered across the county. The initial six are located in Royal Ridge, Ridgewood Lakes, Village of Town Center, Holly Hill Estates and Sandy Ridge.
