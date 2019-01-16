POLK COUNTY – County commissioners voted Jan. 8 to approve the 2019 Legislative Policy Statement, a document that provides focus for lobbying efforts during the state legislative session.
Each year, state legislators work for two months writing new laws. This year, the 2019 Legislative Session in Tallahassee begins March 5 and ends May 3. During this time, a lobbyist representing Polk County will work to get laws passed that benefit county residents. This year county staff recommended the county lobbyist focus on eight priorities.
County staff want more state funding dedicated toward behavioral health. In 2018 Polk County commissioners voted to accept a few hundred thousand dollars from a Florida Department of Children and Families grant to initiate several programs that would help incarcerated residents with mental health problems prepare for reintroduction to the general public. This pilot program is set to expire in three years and county staff want this funding to be ongoing.
County staff would like state legislators to relax the law associated with how building inspectors get certified. Currently, county staff are having a hard time finding certified inspectors, causing county residents and business owners to have longer wait times. County staff say the certification process could be simplified.
Recently, county staff stated that residents are placing too many un-recyclable materials in recycling bins, leading to rates going up. Now, they are hoping state legislators will fund strategies to combat this problem. Last legislative session, state legislators worked on two bills that never got passed. County staff are seeking small changes to SB1308 and HB1149. County staff allege these bills would place the burden on county governments to solve this problem. According to the policy statement, county staff say the state should get more involved with education and enforcement matters to solve the problem.
County staff allege that county taxpayers overpaid the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for services rendered between fiscal year 2009 and fiscal year 2012, to the tune of $7.3M in costs plus interest. County staff want the state to correct that problem.
Last year, the Polk County Health Department tried to raise prices for septic system inspections without a public hearing. Once county commissioners realized they authorized this without a public hearing, they repealed the higher fee until a hearing was set. They also decided to lobby the state for more funding.
An ongoing issue is the ability of local water supplies to keep pace with explosive population growth of late. In the recent past, state legislators passed a law called the Heartland Headwaters Protection and Sustainability Act. The law defined the Green Swamp as a state asset that ought to be protected because it is the headwaters of multiple Florida rivers. County staff want more money to protect the Green Swamp. County staff have told the state the best way to protect the swamp is to build a wellfield in the Frostproof area that would suck 30 million gallons of day out of the salty Lower Floridan Aquifer.
County staff are seeking more state funding for affordable housing. In 1992, state legislators increased real estate taxes to fund such an effort but, starting in 2001, county staff say state legislators have diverted $2.2 billion out of this tax to fund other projects. County staff say they received $2.1 million from the state for affordable housing in fiscal year 2017-18 and $744K in fiscal year 2018-19.
Finally, county staff are recommending the county lobbyist oppose all state legislation that imposes what they call “state mandates or other financial burdens.” County staff allege that state legislators passed laws that cost county taxpayers $70 million last year. In the policy document, county staff did not elaborate on how they reached that number.
