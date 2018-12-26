POLK COUNTY – Back in 2012, the recycling bins in Polk County looked much different than they do now. Bins were relatively small and yellow, compared to the 65-gallon recycling cans distributed now.
Apparently, what residents placed inside was different then, too.
According to Polk County Waste and Recycling Director Ana Wood, in 2012 only 2.2 percent of the items placed in recycling bins were non-recyclable trash. A recent study concluded that nowadays, however, 32.5 percent of items placed in the large recycle cans are non-recyclable.
The combination of residents placing trash in the recycling cans, along with fewer markets for selling recycled materials — most notably the dramatic decrease of materials purchased by China — has forced a change.
Polk County Commissioners voted unanimously to amend their recycling contract for the third time since 2012, raising the amount of money paid to recycle materials from $50 to $90 per ton for as long as contamination percentages remain higher than 20 percent. Wood described the problem as long-term and said that in 2019 county staff will be trying hard to educate the public what can and cannot be recycled.
“There was a time I think the general consensus was ‘when in doubt, put it in the recycle bin,’” Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey said. “I think we now need to change that mentality. When in doubt — don’t. Recycle smartly.”
According to the county website, dry newspaper, paper or paper products are allowed so long as they are not wet or contaminated with trash. Aluminum, steel or tin cans are accepted as are cardboard cereal boxes and most milk and juice jugs that are not colored plastic.
Glass, most plastics and wet paper are no longer recyclable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.