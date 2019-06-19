POLK COUNTY – A review of the water quality report published June 6 by Polk County reveals that tap water coming out of one of the 18 county-operated water treatment plants has five times the amount of lead as any of the 17 other plants, though local and state officials maintain the water is below the federal threshold that would require corrective action.
In 2018, the Lake Garfield Water Treatment Plant – located south of State Road 60, between Bartow and Mulberry – produced tap water with 5.70 parts per billion of lead, and also exceeded federal guidelines of having too much color.
Polk County Utilities Director Tamara Richardson said that federal lead guidelines state that tap water cannot have more than 15 parts per billion of lead (ppb) content.
Richardson said the 5.70 ppb of lead from Lake Garfield does not require any corrective action. State officials provided similar feedback.
In 2018, 8.54 million gallons of water were produced from the Lake Garfield Water Treatment Plant.
To put things in perspective, last year multiple media outlets published reports about lead in Polk County schools. The plumbing to multiple school fixtures was old and rarely used and, when the water was tested, several fixtures had lead levels in excess of 100 ppb.
The Polk County School Board has since authorized funding to replace all of the problematic plumbing and fixtures.
In reference to the color of the Lake Garfield plant’s tap water, Richardson said the tint is nearly imperceptible and that none of the Polk County residents who use that water have called to complain about the color of their tap water.
Richardson said the lead content at the Lake Garfield plant is more than it has been for three years.
The Northwest Water Treatment Plant in Lakeland reported 5.8 ppb of lead in source water but the treated tap water was 1.4 ppb. This plant had iron levels higher than any other plant in the county. Richardson said neither of these levels present a safety or health issue for residents.
If the proposed $166 million Lower Floridan Aquifer desalination plant is built in Lakeland, that would replace the little-used Northwest WTP.
Richardson said construction of the desalination plant is scheduled for 2020, but the Polk Regional Water Cooperative has yet to authorize this proposal.
“We will continue to monitor all of our water treatment facilities,” Richardson said.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
