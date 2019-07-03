Winter Haven High senior Christopher Skoll was awarded a $500 scholarship by the Polk County Retired Educators Association Unit II, which represents East Polk County, on May 6.
Skoll also is the Florida Retired Educators Association District 8 Recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, which was announced at the FREA State Convention in May.
