Officials for Polk County Public Schools have begun the process of evaluating whether cuts to bus service for charter school students and students who live within two miles of their assigned school are necessary to save money, improve efficiency and offset a driver shortage.
During a School Board work session Dec. 11, assistant superintendent of operations Rob Davis and transportation operations director Vaughn Belcher outlined options for the board that could impact upward of 1,500 students for the 2019-2020 school year.
“We’re at the point now, with the lack of resources and the lack of drivers, that we need to do something,” Davis said.
Both cuts are allowed within Florida statutes, which do not mandate that a district provide transportation for charter school students or public school students who live within two miles of their assigned school.
Reducing the service could save as much as $130,000 and improve arrival times.
“We’re having a difficult time getting students to school, on time, and when we do that they are missing instruction time,” Davis said. “Something we can’t put a cost on is the service we would enhance.”
In addition to issues with arrival times, busses are often crowded with three children to a seat in some cases, which can lead to disciplinary problems.
Polk has steadily reduced the number of charter school students it transports in recent years, with some of the larger charter systems — including Lake Wales Charter Schools — investing in their own transportation. Currently, the district transports 350 students to 12 charter school sites, utilizing 90 buses.
At the work session, Davis and board members discussed a proposal to help the charter schools absorb the added costs of transporting students.
According to Davis, the district has 64 surplus school buses that, while older models, are up to code and could be given to the schools, meaning they would only have to absorb the costs of fuel and drivers to operate them.
“We don’t want to catch anyone off-guard and pull the rug out from under them,” Davis said of the charter schools. “We want to work with the charter schools.”
Impacting even more students are the proposed changes for public-school students. Polk busses roughly 3,400 students who live within two miles of their school — a number that includes 171 high-school students, 615 middle-school students and 2,574 elementary students. For the 2019-2020 school year, Davis and Belcher suggested taking away service for all of the middle and high-school students, as well as for 470 elementary students in situations the district has vetted and deemed a reasonable commute for students so young.
In addition to the district being 28 drivers short of what it currently needs — an improvement from a 70-driver deficit at the beginning of the school year — it has also had to contend with rapid population growth in recent years.
“Since the 2013-2014 year, we’ve had an increase in transportation of approximately 1,100 students on the east side [of the county],” Belcher said.
The board also discussed the importance of informing charter schools well in advance, as well as creative solutions that could include a partnership with Polk Transit’s bus service.
The discussion will be followed by further research by the district before any changes are decided upon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.