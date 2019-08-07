POLK COUNTY – Last year, Polk County voters renewed the half-cent sales tax that benefits Polk County Public Schools. A school board resolution associated with that voter referendum stated that the school board would not levy any additional tax for three years.
During a work session July 30, all but two members of the Polk School Board expressed some form of support for seeking more funding from county taxpayers over the next three years if doing so did not risk losing state education funding.
No new school taxes are imminent, but the board did discuss the possibility of seeking more funding in the future.
Currently the school board receives millions in state funding, but in order to receive the funding the Polk County School Board must limit its funding from local property taxes. Multiple school board members made statements indicating that if state legislators discontinued the policy, allowing local school boards to set their own property tax rates, they would be open to raising local taxes.
Polk County School Board Attorney Wes Bridges was instructed to write up a way to implement such a plan if state policy were to change. Bridges told the board that the resolution associated with last year’s half-cent tax voter referendum would not legally prevent the board from trying to raise taxes again within three years.
During a regular school board meeting immediately after the work session July 30, the Polk County School Board authorized a slight increase in the amount of property tax income collected. State legislators set the statewide property tax rate that fund public schools. School districts either agree to this rate to get state funding or set their own rate and give up access to state funding.
In Polk County, property values rose more than in other parts of the state, so the rate set in Tallahassee caused the slight property tax increase in Polk.
State legislators set the millage rate around the same amount as last year, but slightly less. For example, last year the school board collected around $237 million in county property taxes. This year the rate was slightly lower but, due to rising property values, around $248 million was collected for Polk County Public Schools.
State law requires local school boards to define that as a tax increase.
All told, the school board receives around $191 million from local sales and property taxes, $619 million in state funding and around $3 million in federal funding, among other income sources. In the recent past, school board members have said they cannot afford to give raises to local school staff due to insufficient state funding.
School Board Member Billy Townsend said he would be willing to take a political risk and ask locals for more funding if the option presents itself. Member Sara Beth Reynolds said she has told some of her supporters that seeking more local funding was being considered and that many of her supporters had negative reactions to her statement.
On behalf of the board, Chairman Lynn Wilson authorized board attorney Wes Bridges to write a summary on how such a plan could be implemented.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.