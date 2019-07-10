POLK COUNTY – Staff and volunteers with Polk County Toys for Tots will be nationally recognized for excellence at an annual Toys for Tots training conference in September.
Polk County Toys for Tots Coordinator David Waller will represent the organization, which was named best local community organization in region three.
There are six Toys for Tots regions nationwide.
“Many are deserving of recognition, but only one Marine and one Local Community Organization volunteer from each region receive this honor annually,” Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Vice President for Operations David Cooper said.
Last year, local staff and volunteers used an online toy application which helped them serve more families.
In 2018, Polk County Toys for Tots distributed 46,655 toys to 12,362 children, increases of 30.8 percent and 32 percent respectively. Waller said there was also a 5 percent increase in donations compared to 2017.
For more information, email Waller at Dwaller3@tampabay.rr.com or call 529-3709.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
