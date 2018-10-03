Polk County water war ongoing in secret

On Sept. 19 Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Executive Director Brian Armstrong asked the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) board to hold off on PRWC litigation against SWFWMD so that Armstrong could work on a settlement proposal.
The PRWC litigation alleged that if SWFWMD approved a water use permit in another county to take more water out of the Peace River for public use, it would mean there would not be enough water left in Peace River in Polk County to do be used as a future water supply here.
Armstrong told the PRWC board that using the Peace River as a source of water in Polk County was not the best solution to the threat that there may not be enough water in Polk County to meet population growth by 2035. Armstrong said he was working on a deal with Hillsborough County to sell around 10 million gallons of water per day to Polk County.
On Friday, Sept. 28, an elected official in Polk County received a message from Polk County Assistant County Manager and PRWC Executive Director Ryan Taylor that was sent to many of the county mayors and commissioners. The elected official did not agree with the content of Taylor’s email message and forwarded a copy of it to the Winter Haven Sun.
Taylor’s email, in part, “suggested” that elected county leaders use a specific answer if members of the press asked questions about interest in working with Armstrong on a settlement. The elected official who forwarded Taylor’s email to the newspaper did not think Taylor had any right to tell him or her what to say to the press on any subject.
According to Taylor’s Sept. 28 email, it appears the prepared statement to the press was not accurate. The statement alleged that a court mediator had instructed PRWC lawyers not to discuss any settlements until mediation Oct. 8, not sooner as Armstrong asked Taylor to do in writing Sept. 27. At the onset of Taylor’s letter, Taylor specifically wrote that PRWC lawyer Ed de la Parte wanted to wait until Oct. 8, not the mediator.
Taylor and his supervisor, Polk County Manager Jim Freeman, did not respond to a request for comment.
