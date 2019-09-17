The Polk Education Foundation (PEF) is proud to announce its 10th annual “Stepping Out for Education” event, a Dancing with the Stars-type fundraiser to be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the RP Funding Center.
Cocktail hour begins at 5:45 pm, program and dinner around 6:45 pm and the couples dance competition around 7:30 pm. Proceeds benefit the Polk Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that raises money to provide programs that support the Polk County School district.
The public can vote at www.polkeducationfoundation.org up until 7 p.m. on the night of the event for their favorite dancers(s) and attendees at the event will have the chance to vote as well.
The totals of the online voting and in-person voting will be combined to announce the winner the evening of the competition.
