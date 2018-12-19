POLK COUNTY – A brand new county ambulance got packed to benefit Toys for Tots and Santa helped staff get in the holiday spirit at the Polk Fire Rescue Holiday Banquet at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City on Dec. 7.
Guests saw 54 staff members get honored for excellence this year.
Jeff Calcutt earned Sworn Member of the Year. Kathy Drainville earned Civilian Member of the Year. Al Green earned Reserve Member of the Year. Ari Seaman earned Cadet Member of the Year.
Earning the Meritorious Service Award were Jamey Pynes, Sean Beardmore and Heather Coburn.
Unit citations were awarded to Ken Williams, Brandon Carmack, Alex Pullen, Dean Molnar, Chris Vega, Matt Brown, Frank Morrison, Lance Dunn, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Melissa Smith, Joe McQueen, Kyle Douglas, Courtney Stokes, Shane McGregor, Warren Fuller, Ken Williams, Jamey Pynes, Scott Zinninger, Jordan Webster Jason Drinkard, Louis Guthrie, Jason Yost Matt Bailey, Bob McNelis, Sean Beardmore, Sky Beard, Tyler Parker, Cesar Rivera, Curtis Wiggs, Acie Gordie, Mark McDonough, Daniel Daugharty, Lindsey Sisanh, Joe Bergold, Sean Gillooly, and Chris Rivicci.
Civic awards were awarded to Dan Wintz, Loni Prenitzer, Ashley Brown, Daniel Sotolongo, and Kyle Gramowski.
Community Service Awards were earned by Dave Rittenhouse, Dan Wintz, Gary Bales and Jay Schwartz.
The Agency in Partnership Award was earned by the American Red Cross of Mid-Florida.
The Citizen Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Keshaun Smith and Kurt Held.
