POLK COUNTY – The Polk County Planning Commission voted 5-2 against a proposed 157-unit development on Overlook Drive near Winter Haven March 6.
Polk County Planning Commission Principal Planner Erik Peterson said that the proposed development was generally too dense for the neighborhood and therefore not compatible.
The proposed development would have included 133 single-family homes and 24 multi-family townhomes, located on around 40 acres adjacent to LeadFeather Guns and Archery and Orchid Springs on Overlook Drive.
Traffic and a lack of school seats were raised as concerns during the process.
The development would have generated 58 elementary, 28 middle and 38 high school students. Elbert Elementary and Winter Haven High School, the zoned public schools associated with this proposed development, are already at student capacity.
County staff said the proposed development would have generated 1,178 average annual daily trips and 147 peak hour trips to Overlook Drive, a collector road in Winter Haven that already has quite a bit of traffic.
Since this property is not within Winter Haven’s city limits, in theory, the developer could seek to have the city annex the land and then re-pitch the proposal to city staff.
