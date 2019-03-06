POLK COUNTY – On Feb. 27, members of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative board voted unanimously to authorize the cooperative’s attorney and staff to start the process of seizing private property in Lakeland using eminent domain.
The PRWC board is comprised of area mayors and commissioners who are tasked with making sure there is enough water available to keep pace with projected population growth over the coming decade.
The board has a $23 million contract with a group of engineers called Team One to test the feasibility of two desalination plants in Polk County, as well as two other projects — one to harvest storm water and another to recharge the aquifer near Bartow and the Peace River basin.
Right now, these engineers are working on the feasibility of using salt water far under the ground to meet future demand.
The desalination plants are currently planned to be built near Frostproof and near Interstate 4 in Lakeland. Testing the wells for the proposed desalination plant near Frostproof is nearly complete. In April or May, engineers want to start testing the Lower Floridan Aquifer wells in Lakeland to determine quantity and quality of the water.
In order to test the Lakeland wells, Team One engineers say they need to pump around three million gallons of water out of the ground daily. They say that, after this is done, they have nowhere to put the water. Over the course of 14 days, they want to pump around 42 million gallons of salt water diluted with water from a more shallow well into Lake Parker.
The distance from the test site to Lake Parker is around two miles, Team One engineers said.
PRWC staff said there are 14 landowners who would need to allow Team One engineers access to their land for up to a year to complete the testing.
Using a resolution, on Feb. 27 the PRWC board authorized PRWC staff to file eminent domain petitions for any landowner who does not sign a contract. PRWC staff said five landowners seem open to allowing temporary use of their land, one landowner was hesitant and the rest have not been reached so far.
A judge would have to sign off on any seizure of land.
If built as planned, the two desalination plants could cost nearly $1 billion with costs and loan interest. Some Winter Haven city staff and some Frostproof elected officials have opposed this plan, citing high cost and a preference to solve the water crisis in a less costly manner, such as using water conservation, harvesting stormwater and recycling more water.
