POLK COUNTY — U.S. Congressman Darren Soto recently recognized 10 Central Florida leaders for their impact and contributions to the Hispanic community in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
One such leader is Davenport resident Dr. Yarisa Bonet, whose biography was read into the Congressional record by Soto in Washington, D.C., Oct. 2.
“Dr. Bonet is a community-centric individual who has counseled, trained, mentored and educated her community for over 16 years,” Soto said on the floor of the United States Capitol building.
Bonet is the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce and founder of FibroFit Wellness and Yoga, with offices in Orlando and Davenport.
She is also a member of the Haines City Rotary Club and the Hispanic Professional and Business Women Association.
“I'm proud of things I'm doing,” Bonet said. “Knowing I'm a Hispanic woman and being able to help in my community — and being able to help others — that fills my heart. It's my life purpose.”
Born in Puerto Rico, Bonet came to the mainland United States in 2002 to get her master's degree and decided to settle down in Polk County afterward.
“I fell in love with Polk County,” she said. “I'm a people person with a social responsibility. Some people are critical of others but if we are to change, we have to start with ourselves, and you have to do things you are passionate about.”
Bonet said one of her recent clients recently inspired her. Missing a limb, the client nevertheless wanted to learn yoga.
“She made my day,” Bonet said. “She has her challenges but never complains.”
The honorees' biographies were submitted into the Congressional Record and each also received official Congressional Certificates during a ceremony in Soto's Kissimmee District office Oct. 10.
“I am honored to recognize these 10 impressive Hispanic leaders (for) making a difference in Central Florida and beyond,” Soto said. “From education, the press, and the arts, to civil rights, community organizing and tackling hunger, these amazing honorees are changing lives and improving our community for the better every day. They have more than earned the distinction of having their life stories be read into the Congressional Record for the benefit of current and future generations!”
The others recognized include Claudia Camacho of Ana G. Mendez University, Yanidisi Velez Quiles of Hispanic Federation, Henry Cordero of Cordero Studio Productions, political leader Kelly Quintero, Soraya Marquez of C-Ciudadano Organization, Jennifer Marcial Ocasio of El Sentinel Orlando, Homan Machuca of Telemundo 31 NBC, Jackie Colon of NALEO and Alibeth Suarez of the Orange County Library System.
———
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.