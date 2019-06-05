POLK COUNTY — Last August, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to expand a program to help local inmates transition back into society upon their release.
For several years, the county’s Indigent Healthcare Fund has funded case managers to help former inmates transition back into society. In 2018, this program was broadened to provide services specific to former inmates with mental health problems.
That expansion of the program, called Helping HANDS, was recently recognized by the National Association of Counties as being the best county program in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety category in the nation.
The Polk County Citizens’ Healthcare Oversight Board is responsible for oversight of this local spending.
“This is another example of the efforts to recognize and fund innovative programs that improve the quality of life of our residents,” Citizens’ Healthcare Oversight Board Chair Lance Anastasio said.
To participate in Helping HANDS, which stands for Healthcare, Access, Navigation, Delivery and Support, an inmate must take psychotropic medications and have been arrested two or more times in the past 12 months. Inmates can be referred to the program through the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
State statistics show that transition programs like this appear to reduce recidivism rates. A case manager and a paramedic are assigned to help former inmates make sure they have access to medications, along with help finding a job, a rental home and transportation assistance.
The program was inspired by the late Dr. Thomas McMicken, a Bartow family doctor who spent many years of his life working toward creating a transitional program for local inmates.
