POLK COUNTY – Eight minutes after Terissa Gautney got on a school bus near Bartow Feb. 28, 2018, something happened which caused the wheel-chair bound student to stop breathing.
David Gautney, her father, says the bus attendant, who is responsible for monitoring the students, was fired for being on her phone at the time, not noticing that his daughter — a student at Victory Ridge Academy in Lake Wales — was struggling to breathe for more than three minutes.
When the attendant finally did notice, video from the bus shows the attendant saying she did not want to touch the child and, additionally, showed an ambulance passing the bus around the time of the incident. When the driver used her cell phone to call dispatch for help, the driver was put on hold.
This tragic series of events preceded the death of Terissa Gautney at age 14. Since then, her parents have been working toward a policy change to prevent any other parent from having to experience a similar tragedy.
On April 23, the Polk County School Board had a work session, in part, to discuss spending $6 million to upgrade bus radios. The upgrade would equip every county school bus with an orange button that drivers can press and get immediate access to emergency operators who, in real time, would have access to the exact location of the bus.
David Gautney said he and Denise Williams, Terissa's mother, have been lobbying for a change such as this for a year.
“If this had been in place my daughter would be here right now,” David Gautney said.
School staff have been working behind the scenes on this upgrade for months, but members of the school board did not learn about the proposal until the work session April 23. As a result, Polk County School Board members Billy Townsend and Lori Cunningham expressed some frustration at not being made aware of this proposed $6 million expenditure sooner.
Despite those frustrations, school board members voted to authorize the spending. Williams was present during the work session, and Cunningham cited her presence when explaining her support for the proposal.
“(Denise Williams') daughter would be here if we had a system like this,” Cunningham said. “We are way behind on doing this.”
The sudden vote was necessary to get the new system online and drivers trained in time for the beginning of the next school year in August.
Currently, buses have an analog radio system and bus drivers sometimes have to cope with dead spots in rural parts of the county. Reports suggest the current system does not always work properly in severe weather, and there is no means to record radio traffic.
Staff believe the new digital radios would alleviate those problems.
“The main reason for the upgrade is safety,” Polk County School Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said.
The school board districts in Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties would be included in the upgrade, staff said. Numerous other counties have a similar system in place. David Gautney works for the Pasco County School Board as a bus mechanic and said the upgraded radios are already in place there.
In addition to lobbying for this upgrade to the radio system, Terissa Gautney's parents have also been working with staff in state senator Kelli Stargel's office in an attempt to pass the Terissa Joy Act into law. As proposed, the law would include a handful of uniform, statewide requirements for all bus drivers and bus aides.
For instance, David Gautney said one way to prevent another disabled child from dying on a school bus is to mandate that every bus driver and attendant who transport disabled students have CPR and first aid certifications.
“We still want to turn that into law,” David Gautney said. “We are not done yet.”
