POLK COUNTY – The Polk County School Board discussed four recent charter school applications during a work session April 9.
Of the four charter school applications received for review, staff with two charter school organizations withdrew their applications and the charter review committee recommended the board deny the other two applications by a combined 23-1 vote.
The four applicants were from American Classical Charter Academy, Bridgeprep Academy Polk County, Mi Escuela Montessori and Navigator Academy of Leadership. Staff with the latter two organizations withdrew their applications.
During the past several school board meetings, several board members have made statements indicating they believe state funding of charter schools is negatively affecting state funding of traditional zoned public schools.
Board members Billy Townsend and Sarah Fortney have been especially vocal on the matter.
Townsend said he felt the Bridgeprep Academy Polk County application process felt more like a real estate deal than helping people to start a charter school. In reference to American Classical Charter Academy, Townsend said the school was modeled after a charter school in Naples with staff accused of criminal fraud.
“I think it’s important for the public to know they (charter schools) have very powerful lobbying support,” Townsend said in reference to charter school lobbyists in Tallahassee.
In office since the election in November, Fortney has made multiple social media posts expressing concern about charter school funding restricting funding of zoned public schools.
Polk County School Board Chair Lynn Wilson has repeatedly said he does not oppose charter schools on principle. He recently told the Sun that the board cannot afford to give teachers a raise primarily because state regulators mandate how much local leaders can tax local residents. Lynn believes local leaders should be able to raise property taxes to benefit schools, as opposed to leaders in Tallahassee who mandate that taxes remain unchanged annually.
But on April 9, Wilson said funding shortages go beyond millage rate rollback mandates from state legislators. Wilson said northeast Polk County needs more schools but that there are not enough resources.
“That’s the challenge,” Wilson said. “We don’t have those resources. Whether we like it or not, the state provides those resources through charter schools.”
Polk County Schools Lawyer Wes Bridges said that when charter schools get denied locally, they often appeal to state legislators and win.
Polk County School Board members Lori Cunningham suggested school staff, working with the media, ought to help get the word out that state legislators were not appropriately funding traditional zoned public schools.
When the school board members were done debating, Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd recommended that the American Classical Charter Academy application be denied because their funding was too reliant on bank loans. Byrd recommended the Bridgeprep Academy application be approved and that differences between the parties be worked out in pending contract negotiations.
Recently, the Sun published a story announcing that Navigator Academy would be opening in the fall in Davenport. The Navigator Academy application associated with this report is in reference to a possible second Navigator Academy according to Melissa Aguilar, the school director of communication.
Aguilar said their first school is still on schedule to be open by fall.
