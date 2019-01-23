LAKE WALES – At least one Polk County School Board member has floated a unique idea that would allow both the school district and the Lake Wales Charter Schools system to operate separate middle schools on the campus of the current McLaughlin Middle Fine Arts Academy.
Billy Townsend told city commissioners last week that the two schools could operate side-by-side on the McLaughlin campus. He proposed the arrangement because McLaughlin is needed as a “school of last resort,” according to the county school board member, fulfilling the school's compulsory education requirements.
Because all students admitted to the charter schools must first apply, those that aren't chosen as part of the system would have to be bused out of town to attend middle school — a situation that already exists with Lake Wales High School.
He said both sides share blame for the current situation
“In my observation, over time, both staffs often cite the law to avoid exploring possibilities that they don't really want to explore,” Townsend said. “It's sort of a passive aggressive excuse to keep this destructive conflict going rather than move toward ending it.”
He said the model is already in place in Bartow Middle School, where Compass Charter operates a “school within a school”.
“I think the Bok North, McLaughlin co-location would simply be a matter of working out the operational details. The Lake Wales board and and Polk School board should order our staffs to explore it,” he added.
Townsend noted he was not speaking on behalf of the board, but rather as an individual within the group.
Lake Wales Charter Schools board of trustees chairman Jimmy Nelson indicated during a community forum on the matter earlier this month that McLaughlin could accommodate about 1,100 students and is roughly only half full right now.
While not embracing the co-location concept, he did encourage Townsend to give his administrative team better direction in resolving the matter.
“I want the community of Lake Wales to know that we welcome that designation (school of last resort). We cannot designate ourselves that way, however. It would require either the district's authority to do that or the state's authority. We would love to pursue that,” Nelson said. “I'm willing to do whatever work is necessary to get it done.”
Nelson has been meeting with county school representatives over the past half-year after a proposal from the charter system to take over McLaughlin, which has received a failing grade each of the last three years. A failing grade for this current year would mandate that an outside operator take over McLaughlin.
Most of those meetings have been with his counterpart, Polk County School Board Chairman Lynn Wilson. County administrators, including Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd, indicted earlier this month that the charter system does not legally qualify to be an operator at McLaughlin.
“We have in fact, on several occasions over the past several months, done everything but get on our knees and beg for people to come to the table with us,” he said. “So far, at the administrative level, we haven't been met with an opportunity to sit down at the table. I would encourage the Polk County School Board to direct its administrators, 'Let's go. Let's get to the table.' We're just ready to do that.”
Townsend said a second option would be to let the charter system operate McLaughlin, but as part of the county district as a traditionally zoned school.
“This is actually the most logical options in many ways, but it is also the most legally and politically complex,” Townsend observed. “It is unclear if we could get state permission to do it. We would need to get either special legislation or some sort of waiver from the state board of education. That's going to be a lot of work.”
Both, however, agreed that the matter is not one of school grade, but fixing a fractured educational system in the community.
“Whether or not McLaughlin becomes a ‘C’ (school), this community problem is going to persist. We should carefully and collaboratively build a lasting solution for kids and community of Lake Wales,” Townsend added.
