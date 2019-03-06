LAKE WALES – A majority of Polk County School Board members appeared to express support for a proposal to transform McLaughlin Middle Fine Arts Academy, a Lake Wales middle school for students in grades six through eight, into a middle/ senior high school during a work session meeting Feb. 26.
If the board members vote to approve Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd’s proposal, than Lake Wales would have its’ first zoned public high school open since the early 2000s.
The Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees was formed in 2004. Soonafter, it took over administration of all but three public schools in Lake Wales — McLaughlin Middle, Roosevelt Academy and Spook Hill Elementary.
Ever since, students who did not apply to or were not accepted by Lake Wales High School were bused out of the city, with many ended up enrolling at Winter Haven High. Polk County Schools Chief Academic Officer Michael Akes said 470 high school students currently living in Lake Wales are bused out of Lake Wales, at an annual cost of $1.1 million.
Zoned schools are different than charter schools in that they do not require a student to apply. Anybody who can prove residency and custody of a high schoolaged child can enroll that child, regardless of his or her academic history. If McLaughlin were recategorized as a zoned middle/high school, those 470 or so students could then attend high school close to home — even if they were not accepted into Lake Wales High.
The discussion has been prompted by the ongoing saga surrounding McLaughlin, which has received a failing grade in each of the past three years. If the school fails again, an outside entity will have to assume operation of the school.
In 2018, the Lake Wales Charter Board of Trustees submitted a proposal to fill that role and transform Mc-Laughlin into a charter school, with a promise to accept any Lake Wales resident who applied. The Polk County School board chose not to partner up with the charter school board then, and now they seem intent to stick to that decision.
“It’s become pretty clear to me that their staff and our staff don’t like each other very much,” said Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend.
Townsend later said he needed time to digest the proposal and that he is hoping for a collaborative solution versus a stance competitive with the charter school system. School board member Lori Cunningham seemed to agree.
“I thought the direction we were trying to look at was more (of a) collaborative type of thing, and not to divide the community any more than it already is,” Cunningham said. “In my opinion, we have definitely drawn a line in the sand.”
School board member Sara Beth Reynolds said she was in favor of the proposal. Members Kay Fields and Lisa Miller wanted more time to decide. Member Sarah Fortney expressed support. Chairman Lynn Wilson opposed the proposal.
“There will be a shoving match that our students will pay for,” Wilson said.
Lake Wales Charter Superintendent Dr. Jesse Jackson did not reply to a request for comment for this story.
If the school fails again this year, a majority of the Polk County School Board seemed to express support for hiring an independent contractor to take over its operations temporarily, until the school gets a passing grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.