For the second time in as many years, the graduation rate for Polk County Public Schools increased.
Also occurring for the second time in as many years, the leap made by Polk schools — an increase of five percentage points, up to 80.4 percent for the 2017-18 school year from 75.4 percent for 2016-17 — outpaced the statewide gain of 3.8 percent.
The Florida Department of Education released its statewide graduation rates Dec. 19. Polk’s graduation rate is still behind the statewide graduation rate of 86.1 percent, which was an all-time high for Florida, but the district’s increases over the past two years have represented significant steps in the right direction.
The improvements are also a far cry from Polk’s graduation rates that were often around 50 percent in the 1990s and were as low as 69 percent for the 2013-14 school year.
“This is a testament to the hard work of our teachers, staff and the students themselves,” Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in a release. “We are making sure students are taking the right courses, mastering the instruction and moving forward. We are looking at each student and figuring out what they need to succeed.”
A handful of statistics highlight the improvements Polk’s high schools have made.
- All of Polk’s high schools have a graduation rate of at least 75 percent.
- The average graduation rate of the county’s 14 traditional public high schools is 86.5 percent. Of those 14 schools, four — Fort Meade (98.8), George Jenkins (97), Lakeland (93.5) and Mulberry (90.4) are above 90 percent.
- Countywide, significant gains were made by Fort Meade (up 12.5 percent), George Jenkins (up 9 percent) and Frostproof (up 8.6 percent).
- Among high schools located in the immediate coverage area for the Sun: Lake Wales had a rate of 92.2 percent, Bartow had a rate of 88.9 percent, Frostproof had a rate of 87.2 percent, Winter Haven had a rate of 87.2 percent, Lake Region had a rate of 79.8 percent, New Beginnings had a rate of 10.1 percent, Polk State Collegiate High School had a rate of 99.3 percent, Chain of Lake Collegiate High School had a rate of 100 percent, Roosevelt Academy in Lake Wales had a rate of 62.5 percent and Gause Academy of Leadership in Bartow had a 38.7 percent.
- The graduation rates for black students and Hispanic students within the district each increased — the rate for black students rose to 77.5 percent from 69.6 percent and the rate for Hispanic students rose from 75.1 percent to 79.5 percent. Additionally, Polk’s graduation rate for students with disabilities increased to 65.9 percent (up from 50.3 percent).
The graduation rate improvements comes on the heels of Polk County Public Schools improving from a “C” district to a “B” district, announced in late June. It was the first time in eight years that the district had earned a B.
