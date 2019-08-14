POLK COUNTY — As Polk Sheriff Grady Judd spoke to the media August 8 to announce four arrests his department had made as part of a successful investigation into a racketeering and money laundering scheme, he took the opportunity to give a word of advice to consumers in Polk County and beyond.
“It’s important to understand that this is happening thousands and thousands and thousands of times every day,” Judd said. “This is merely a drop in the bucket as to what’s occurring.”
The “this” Judd referred to is the criminal scheme, which saw the suspects utilize stolen financial data they then put on another card — often an old gift card — to use to make fraudulent purchases. In this instance, the suspects allegedly would then go to a different store location for the same retailer, return the products and have the refund paid out to them.
“Traditionally, there’s a hack some place. That person takes the data and sells it all across the nation to other people,” Judd explained. “Then, they take the data and they put it on cards and they steal. … We don’t know how they got the data. Obviously, we’re trying to follow that back.”
The vocal sheriff of Polk County came equipped with some suggestions for residents, too — suggestions he said would help them and law enforcement in detecting schemes early on.
“The best thing that the consumer can do is to have fraud alerts for their credit card,” Judd said. “For example, if my credit cards are used for $1 or more, it hits the phone.”
Judd went on to mention that he had just recently been the victim of an attempted scam, but that he had fortunately caught it early because of the alerts sent to his phone. When a charge came across his alerts for a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Kentucky, as he and his wife sat comfortably in Polk County, he immediately called his credit card company and had the fraudulent transaction voided.
“Wake up, America — it’s a different day,” Judd said. “I suggest to you this (particular criminal operation) is just one little nest.”
