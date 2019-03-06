WINTER HAVEN – Polk State College President Dr. Angela Falconetti announced something newsworthy at the Winter Haven City Commission meeting Feb. 10 Starting sometime in the near future, Polk State staff will be paid to provide professional development education to city employees.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said negotiations began in August 2018 and that the arrangement will save the city money on travel and hotel expenses associated with traveling to education conventions.
“(Falconetti’s) team will be an extension of our staff,” Herr said. “We look forward to a very effective partnership.”
Falconetti also requested that city commissioners and staff lobby on behalf of Polk State College during “Polk County Day” of the 2019 legislative session, scheduled for March 12 in Tallahassee.
Polk State staff are lobbying for $16 million to renovate old classrooms in the theater building, $2.5 million for more advisors and $2 million for improved campus security, among other concepts.
Falconetti said that last year there was less money available for these types of projects because much time and money was allocated to school security. She said she is hoping money will be available for these kinds of expenditures this fiscal year.
