POLK COUNTY – Nearly 600 students plan to walk in the Polk State College 119th graduation ceremony Thursday, Dec. 13, at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Of those six will be graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education, the first ever education degree graduates from PSC. All six have already secured jobs with Polk County Public Schools.
Polk State is the only public post-secondary institution in Polk County offering state-approved teacher education preparation programs. PSC staff created the program in 2016, in part because the University of South Florida closed its Polk campus in 2012.
Staff are already trying to make the education program better. On Dec. 7, PSC staff unveiled what is being called a 360-degree classroom.
“The 360-degree classroom uses surrounding white boards, flat-screen monitors, and work spaces that allow instructors and students to utilize all areas of the room creatively and interactively,” said PSC Director of Communications Madison Fantozzi said. “Forgoing desks and straight rows, swiveling seats and easy-to-move tables give students the ability to reposition themselves for various activities and lesson types in the classroom.”
Polk State College received a $67K grant from Steelcase Education Active Learning Center to pay for upgrades to the new classroom.
“As colleges are charged with producing teachers equipped to handle the demands of the 21st century classroom, it is critical to maintain a hands-on, collaborative learning environment that promotes exploration, critical thinking and scientific, quantitative reasoning,” Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “This grant recognizes that Polk State’s education baccalaureate program fosters this type of atmosphere, and the creation of the Steelcase Education Active Learning Classroom will allow us to further enhance our best practices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.