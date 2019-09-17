WINTER HAVEN — Something has gotten into the Polk State volleyball team.
The undefeated Eagles have soared out of the gate this fall, opening the 2019 season with 13 consecutive wins ahead of a home match against Hillsborough Community College Sept. 19.
Success isn’t necessarily new for the program — last year’s team finished with a respectable 23-8 record. But that squad, from which three players have returned, got off to a slow start with a 3-3 record at the beginning of the 2018 season.
This year has undeniably been different and the Eagles are one of the top-ranked junior college programs in the state as a result.
“I think the big difference has been the girls buying in the system — off the court as well as on the court,” head coach German Del Valle said.
Del Valle and his staff, which includes Dayanna Barbosa and Kody Bivens, now have the challenge of keeping the roster focused as Polk State figures to get its opponents’ best shot going forward.
“Being undefeated is not an easy thing to do, but a lot of the time you just have to trust in the process when there’s adversity,” Del Valle said.
Statistically, the Eagles (13-0) have seen strong seasons from the likes of Milexa Cardona, a sophomore transfer, Manuela Ibarguen, a freshman, and Aixa Vigil, a sophomore returner. Ibarguen (200 kills) and Vigil (155 kills) are both among the top hitters in the state and are top-five in number of kills while Cardona, who went to Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, is top-five in the state for assists per set with 8.8.
Polk State has been dominant in most of its matches, only being pushed to five sets once — Sept. 12 on the road against St. Petersburg College.
Going forward, Del Valle knows things will only get more challenging for his team, though.
“We’ve decided we want to get one percent better every day,” he said. “This program, we love teaching, so we are teaching every day.”
Polk State plays its home games in the gymnasium of its Winter Haven campus. For more information about attending a home match, visit PolkEagles.com.
