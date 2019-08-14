POLK COUNTY – A team of four Polk County students finished in fourth place at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational Aug. 1 at West Virginia University.
“We were just 1.5 points away from third place,” said coach Tammy Thomas, of Lake Alfred.
Her son, Alexander Thomas, earned the sixth-highest points for an individual, as well as first place in the Written Exam category.
Lakeland student Makayla Taylor finished 13th overall as an individual and earned first place in the Forest Health and Topographic Map category.
The team representing Polk County won the Forestry Quiz Bowl event. Other team members included Michaela Mathis, from Auburndale, and Hunter Jernigan, of Lakeland.
Teams comprised of 51 students from 13 states competed in the 40th annual event.
The Polk team was sponsored by 4-H foundations and Richie Longanecker of Southern Pine Timber Products of Lithia.
