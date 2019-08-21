Polk County commissioners recently took the first step in a system-wide upgrade of the county’s computer systems that could ultimately cost up to $5 million over the next several years.
The board approved an initial outlay of $386,319 to pay for enhanced computer system security to ward off ransomware. It will spend even more when it borrows the money to bring other parts of the system up to date.
According to David Palmer, Polk County’s Director of Information Technology, the first expenditure will add to existing security platforms to increase its existing capabilities and came in light of several recent computer system hacks in four Florida cities.
Palmer explained that the cities of Riviera Beach, Lake City, Naples and Key Biscayne wound up paying a ransom to free up their systems after they were hacked.
“The hackers locked up the systems so access was restricted, but didn’t steal any data,” Palmer explained.
He added, however, that the systems were virtually inaccessible for day-to-day business until the ransoms were paid.
Riviera Beach paid out $600,000; Lake City coughed up $490,000 and Key Biscayne hasn’t released how much it paid to the hackers. Naples wrote the biggest check, according to reports, taking a $700,000 loss to restore its computers.
None of the cities said they had lost any data and customer information was not accessed.
Reports say the hackers were “spear-phishing” — where a stealth program invades a system and is released after initially being disguised as an email from a trusted source. When the email is opened the virus-like program spreads and locks up the system, denying users access to even basic functions such as opening files or sending emails, explained Palmer.
The Polk County system is used to conduct daily business, which also includes utility billing, permitting and accounting.
“What is really scary,” Palmer says, “is that we’re just a click away from that happening here — even though we have a good security system in place. We just have to keep pace and try to get a step ahead of the bad guys.”
The purchase of the security upgrade should be in place within about 90 days and will provide what Palmer says is “harder perimeters and an overall strengthening of the network.” He shied away from spelling out any further details on what the upgrades would exactly would do.
The initial outlay from this year’s budget is just the first step in shoring up the entire system, he added.
Palmer further explained that the county already had multiple systems in place to protect itself, but “as bad guys get better, we have to get even better.”
The next phases, which don’t yet have a final price tag, and will be paid for with a $27 million loan the county board also okayed this week. That loan will also pay for the building of four new fire stations, improvements to Northeast Park and a new northeast county facility for the county’s tax collector.
Palmer said the loan included up to $5 million for the computer upgrade, but until proposals are received, the exact dollar amounts were unknown. Palmer also didn’t have a timeline for the other heftier upgrade purchases.
Palmer also said that while the county stores a myriad of data, people should not be concerned if they used credit cards or bank transfers to pay their bills on line or obtain permits.
“Any information like that is not stored in our systems,” he said. “That data is held by the credit card company or the bank.”
Other data, like property ownership, value of property or business information is held by the county, but a computer hack isn’t a security issue for that information, Palmer explained.
“That information is already a matter of public record, so if anyone wants it, all they have to do is ask for it under Florida’s public records law,” he said.
The computer security and upgrades will only affect the county’s systems, and not the county’s constitutional officers’ domains.
“The Property Appraiser, the court system, the Sheriff’s Office, the Tax Collector and elections office all have and maintain their own systems, so these expenditures won’t affect them,” he said.
