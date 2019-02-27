BARTOW — The Polk Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) welcomed the community to the Polk County Administration Building Feb. 14 for a discussion on where transportation in Polk is — and where it is headed.
Among the topics of discussion during the hour long session was safety. Roughly three weeks earlier, a report by Smart Growth America titled “Dangerous by Design” designated a metro area consisting of Lakeland and Winter Haven as the fifth-worst in the nation on its “Pedestrian Danger Index.” “That is definitely something that is not where we want to be,” said Tom Deardorff, Polk TPO’s executive director. “And, unfortunately, we have a lot of company in Central Florida — most of those places are clustered in Florida.”
Indeed, eight of the top-10 metro areas designated in the listing were located in the Sunshine State. And, while Deardorff was clear that he and his staff are working tirelessly to improve upon those conditions, he also made a point of noting that the way Smart Growth scores its index is likely to be unfavorable to places such as Florida.
That is because the index “measures how deadly it is for people to walk based on the number of people struck and killed by drivers while walking, controlling for the number of people that live in that state or metro area and the share of people who walk to work.”
According to Deardorff, this favors areas with a higher density with a longer history and infrastructure for commuters who walk or bike to work.
“I’m not suggesting that we don’t have real safety issues that we need to address,” Deardorff said. “But a lot of the areas that are identified are highly-populated urban areas that don’t have the same density as metropolitan areas in the northeast corridor.”
Florida is at an inherent disadvantage of sorts to urbanized areas in northern states that were built before the automobile, when walking was a much more common way of travel. Meanwhile, many areas in Florida experienced growth after the automobile and are only now trying to incorporate more sophisticated options for pedestrians.
“I think what we are trying to do here in Polk County is try and play catchup,” Deardorff said.
Solutions for transportation and congestion will continue to be sought-after in Polk in the coming years. Polk is one of 12 counties in the Central Florida “super region” that is expected to add 4.5 million news residents in the next 25 years.
To put that number in perspective, that is akin to plopping the population of Oregon down in Central Florida.
“That’s going to continue to present challenges to us as a growth state,” Deardorff said. “It’s not an option to say ‘we will do nothing.’”
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.