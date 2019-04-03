POLK COUNTY — Voters in Polk had their say Tuesday in local elections spanning eight municipalities.
Unofficial results are tallied in elections in Bartow, Davenport, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales and Polk City — with highlights including a race in Haines City that was decided by just three votes and is likely headed to a recount ahead of certification.
In Bartow, the county seat played host to a city commission election for Seat 3. In that race, Vice Mayor W.H. Billy Simpson, the incumbent, triumphed with 48.39 percent of the vote (798 of 1,649 votes). That tally was 109 votes better than that of top challenger Tanya Tucker, who weighed in with 41.9 percent of the vote (691 votes). Gerald Cochran, the third candidate in the race, had 9.7 percent of the vote (160 votes).
In Davenport, incumbent Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson III earned more than twice as many votes (531) as that of challenger Darlene Bradley (230 votes). In the election for City Commission Seat 3, Bobby Lynch comfortably received well over 50 percent of the vote — Lynch’s 463 votes eclipsed Headley Oliver’s 161 votes and John Lepley’s 126 votes. Finally, a charter amendment to transition the city’s mayoral role to one elected by the city commission was shot down with 577 votes against and 172 votes in favor.
Seat 5 on the Fort Meade City Commission was up for grabs, with Samuel Berrien’s 433 votes (52.29 percent) topping James M. Parker’s 395 votes (47.71 percent).
Seat 1 on the Frostproof City Commission was on the line Tuesday, with Michael B. Hutto comfortably earning a victory (220 votes, 73.83 percent) against Michael “Mike” Woodley (78 votes, 26.17 percent).
In easily the evening’s closest result, Seat 1 of the Haines City Commission was unofficially decided by all of three votes. Jayne Hall had 683 votes to Don Mason’s 680 votes.
Lake Alfred voters were given two votes to use between four candidates as the city elected Seats 1 and 2 of its city commission. Brent Eden (398 votes) and Albertus Maultsby (355 votes) were the top two vote earners, ahead of Edwin Van Smith (333 votes) and C. Diane Pereira (258 votes).
For Lake Wales’ At-Large Seat 1 — otherwise known as its mayor — Eugene Fultz was reelected with 995 votes to Bob Wood’s 818. City Commissioner Curtis Gibson was reelected to Seat 2, earning 1,110 votes to James Tucker’s 637 votes. In a charter amendment for the city, voters said yes — 1,058 votes to 738 votes — to increasing the terms of office for the mayor and the commission members from two years to three years.
Finally, in Polk City, voters narrowly said yes to a charter amendment creating four commission districts, designating an at-large commission, establishing initial boundaries and creating a process to change boundaries. The narrow margin saw 172 votes cast in favor and 161 cast against.
