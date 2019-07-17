POLK COUNTY – Property Appraiser Marsha M. Faux published the Polk County Preliminary Tax Roll, a list of property values associated with new construction that is compared with years past, earlier this month.
By far, Polk City led all county municipalities with a 52.52 percent increase compared to last year, up around $56 million. Much of that growth appears to be associated with the purchase of a single plot of land. An industrial warehouse built on 47 acres near Interstate 4 in Polk City sold for almost $40.6 million in 2018.
Property values associated with new construction in Davenport grew 23.41 percent last year, the second highest growth rate for a municipality in Polk County. According to the 2018 Shared Valued Network/Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate Annual Sales Report, two of the top 10 real estate sales of 2018 involved Davenport, both of which were retail developments on U.S. 27.
Lakeland remains the top municipality in terms of property values. Prices went up by 6.67 percent in 2018. Two of the top 10 sales in 2018 were in Lakeland, including an industrial development and a multi-family development.
Winter Haven has the second best property values, climbing 9.16 percent between 2017 and 2018. Two of the top 10 real estate sales in 2018 involved Winter Haven: the fifth largest sale, which was that of an industrial development, and the seventh largest, a multi-family development.
Around the county, Bartow real estate values climbed 9.87 percent; Lake Wales grew by 5.65 percent; Haines City grew by 13.01 percent; Lake Alfred grew by 11.21 percent; Auburndale grew by 7.65 percent; and Fort Meade grew by 5.39 percent. Frostproof was the only municipality with a decrease in property value.
